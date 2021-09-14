The Splash Zone 9/14/21: Brian Flores’ Takeaways From Sunday’s Game

The Dolphins came away with the victory on Sunday against the Patriots, but it was not the prettiest. Brian Flores got to address several topics yesterday including the health of Raekwon Davis. Davis went down early in the game with an apparent knee injury, but the severity of the injury is still unknown. Liam Eichenburg may have started at left tackle on Sunday, but Flores stated that Austin Jackson remains the teams starting left tackle.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins’ Flores addresses Raekwon Davis, Austin Jackson, more | Miami Herald

What Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in his Monday news conference, including updates on Austin Jackson, Raekwon Davis, film review and more.

Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots cornerback jabs Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa following loss | Fox News

The Miami Dolphins came away with a 17-16 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon to open the 2021 NFL season, but one player on the losing side wasn’t impressed with Dolphins' second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Five Biggest Storylines for the Week 1 Miami Dolphins-New England Patriots Matchup ... And How They Played Out - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Revisiting the hot topics ahead of the season opener at Gillette Stadium

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/13/21: Dolphins Defeat Patriots 17 - 16 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ Week One Victory Against the New England Patriots - The Phinsider

Well, it wasn’t pretty.

202 Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots snap counts for Miami - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins came out of Foxboro, Massachusetts on Sunday with a win, moving to 1-0 on the year and knocking the New England Patriots down to an 0-1 record. The Dolphins used just about every...