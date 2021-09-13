The Splash Zone 9/13/21: Dolphins Defeat Patriots 17 - 16

It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty, but the Dolphins came away with the win and are the only team in the AFC East with a win. The Dolphins managed to beat the Patriots 17 - 16 even though the Patriots controlled the ball for far longer. Mac Jones was quick with the ball and his decision making, but the defense showed up when it mattered. Tua Tagovailoa had a good day also as he ran for a TD and threw on to his former college teammate, Jaylen Waddle. It was the first game of the season and no matter what this Patriots roster looks like, they are always tough in their own stadium. A win is a win, regardless of how ugly it looked.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Patriots vs. Dolphins score: Miami forces late fumble to spoil Mac Jones' NFL debut in AFC East battle - CBSSports.com

Miami moves to 1-0 on the season, while the Patriots fall to 0-1

Dolphins at Patriots

Dolphins face Patriots in 2021 NFL opener | Live updates, score

Follow along for live coverage of Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins' season-opening game at the New England Patriots.

Miami Dolphins Upend New England in Season Opener - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Xavien Howard's late takeaway seals 17-16 victory at Gillette Stadium

Dolphins at Patriots Week 1 Game Recap

The Miami Dolphins came into Foxboro and pulled out a thrilling 17-16 win over their AFC East rival New England Patriots in the 2021 season opener.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/12/21: Dolphins at Patriots - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins vs Patriots 2021 Week 1: Live stream, TV, odds, weather, more - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 2021 Week 1 TV channel, broadcasters, radio coverage, online stream, odds, weather, and more

Fantasy Football: Week 1 Start/Sit Recommendations for Dolphins vs. Patriots - The Phinsider

Week one of the 2021 NFL season is finally upon us, and fans everywhere are frantically setting their fantasy football lineups before today’s early games are set to kick off. But If you’re like me,...

Dolphins vs Patriots final score, immediate reaction in Week 1 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots faced off in Week 1 for the second straight year. While last year featured Ryan Fitzpatrick under center for the Dolphins and Cam Newton at quarterback...

Dolphins vs Patriots 2021 final: Stock up, stock down from Miami victory in Week 1 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins left Gillette Stadium with a 17-16 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, starting the 2021 season with a win and moving into the extremely early lead in the AFC East. It...