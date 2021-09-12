The Splash Zone 9/12/21: Dolphins at Patriots

The Dolphins 2021 season officially begins today when the team takes on the Patriots. This will be the third season under Brian Flores and expectations are very high for this team. For the first time in a long time it finally seems like Flores and company have this team moving in the right direction. The Patriots are also in a little rebuild phase as last season did not go as planned with the loss of Tom Brady. Mac Jones will be starting for the Pats and he’s gonna have a tough task ahead of him against this Dolphins defense.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots Week 1 NFL 2021

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 1 matchup: Dolphins at Patriots, kicking off at 4:25pm on September 12, 2021.

Miami Dolphins activate LT Austin Jackson from COVID-19 list

Left tackle Austin Jackson was activated by the Dolphins from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, making him eligible to play in the team's opener at New England.

