The Splash Zone 8/5/21: Tidbits From Dolphins Training Camp

Tua Tuagovailoa continues his strong performance at training camp as the second year pro had another great practice yesterday. He finally threw an interception for the first time in a week, but he is making great progress to improve from last season. Tua actually got picked off by rookie Jevon Holland who got his chance to run with the starters.

Miami Dolphins Training Camp Day 8: Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Highlights, lowlights and anecdotes from the Dolphins practice

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Brian Flores: I think Tua Tagovailoa is taking more shots downfield - ProFootballTalk

One of the several criticisms Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa faced in his rookie year was that he didn’t take enough downfield shots.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Here’s what the Miami Dolphins are getting so far from their new front-seven players

Here’s something encouraging: The Miami Dolphins’ front-seven newcomers have made a mark during the first week of training camp. And that’s important, because multiple front seven players weren’t retained from last season (Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, Davon Godchaux).

Dolphins Training Camp

Practice report Day 7: Dolphins shuffle starting secondary but ’20 first-rounder not in mix

The Miami Dolphins secondary is a work in progress. We all know that.

