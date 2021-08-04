The Splash Zone 8/4/21: Notes From The Dolphins First Padded Practice

The defensive line got the better of the offensive line yesterday as the Dolphins got to practice in full pads for the first time. Tua Tagovailoa continued his strong training camp and hasn’t thrown an interception since last Wednesday. It’s great to have football back and it’s hard to believe games are just right around the corner.

Dolphins get physical in first practice in full pads. Plus lineups with surprises | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins first padded practice of the 2021 training camp just concluded and this is what happened:

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Notebook August 3

On today's training camp notebook, Travis Wingfield gives his five takeaways from the practices 3-5 of the 2021 season

Miami Dolphins Training Camp Day 7: Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Highlights, lowlights and anecdotes from the Dolphins practice

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins are Close if Tua is the One, Sharp Team Previews, Page 1

Warren Sharp previews the Dolphins, breaking down their strengths, weaknesses and what they have to improve to make a run in the playoffs., Page 1

Dolphins Linebackers

New Miami Dolphins linebacker Benardrick McKinney Flashes at First Padded Practice - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The 2021 offseason acquisition shined in his first real practice in nine months

