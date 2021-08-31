The Splash Zone 8/31/21: Dolphins Begin Trimming Roster To 53

By this afternoon, the Dolphins will have their 53 man roster together. The team began releasing some players yesterday and there were no real surprises. Nate Holley and Jordan Scarlett were among the players released and with a 16 man practice squad that needs to be filled, don’t be surprised to see some of these players end up there.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Former CFL standout Nate Holley among Dolphins cuts - ProFootballTalk

Safety Nate Holley is among the Dolphins’ cuts as they go from 80 to 53.

Dolphins Roster

Report: Dolphins cut Matt Skura - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have released veteran center Matt Skura, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Report: Dolphins releasing Benardrick McKinney - ProFootballTalk

The Shaq Lawson–Benardrick McKinney trade did not work out for either the Texans or the Dolphins.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, amid Deshaun Watson speculation, says he wants 'high-character' players on his roster

Dolphins coach Brian Flores, amid speculation his team is interested in embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, said his team wants players with "high character."

Dolphins at Bengals

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Snap Counts ... And What They Mean - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

It was a busy day for 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene in the preseason finale

Three Takeaways Miami Dolphins Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Week 3 2021

Travis takes a look at the three biggest takeaways from the Miami Dolphins preseason finale in Cincinnati

Dolphins Preseason

Miami Dolphins explain Jaelan Phillips’ diverse role | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins rookie Jaelan Phillips was used in multiple ways in Sunday’s preseason game against Cincinnati. Brian Flores explained that and addressed other topics, including Tua Tagovailoa.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/30/21: Dolphins End Preseason With A Win - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins roster cuts 2021: Predicting Miami roster before final cuts - The Phinsider

Predicting the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s roster-cut deadline.

2021 Dolphins Roster Cuts: News, rumors, instant analysis, and more - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have 24 hours to get their roster trimmed down to 53 players and we have the latest news, rumors, analysis, and more!