The Splash Zone 8/30/21: Dolphins End Preseason With A Win

Have a day Reid Sinnett! The third string quarterback lit it up out on the field with 343 yards and 2 touchdowns. Though he probably won’t make the final roster, he could still land on the Dolphins practice squad or perhaps another team would be willing to stash the quarterback on their roster. We will find out on Tuesday on who made the final 53 man rosters.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Third-String QB Reid Sinnett Shines in Wild Dolphins Victory - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Rookie running back Gerrid Doaks scores two touchdowns in a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals

Dolphins at Bengals

NFL: Dolphins beat Bengals on Reid Sinnett Hail Mary

The Dolphins came out on top in a battle of third-string QBs.

Dolphins Preseason Week 3 Game Recap

Miami Dolphins defeat Cincinnati Bengals, 29-26 preseason week 3 finale victory

Dolphins 2021 Season

Miami Dolphins 2021 schedule: Predicting every game, projected win totals, opponents win totals - CBSSports.com

Running through all 17 games on Miami's regular-season slate

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/29/21: Final Preseason Game Against The Bengals - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins place linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve - The Phinsider

On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins announced that they have put linebacker Vince Biegel on the injured reserve list. The move ends Biegel’s season unless he and the team come to an injury settlement,...

2021 NFL Preseason Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals: Roster bubble players to watch for Miami - The Phinsider

It is game day for one last time during the 2021 preseason. Today is the final chance for roster-bubble players to make an impression on the coaching staff and put good work on film in a quest to...

Dolphins at Bengals final score, recap, and immediate reactions - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals faced off Sunday afternoon in the final week of the 2021 preseason. Both teams took long looks at the depth players, with the majority of the starters...