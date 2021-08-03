The Splash Zone 8/3/21: Tua Tagovailoa Off To A Good Start

The Dolphins second year quarterback is off to a hot start after a few days of training camp practices. All eyes are on Tua Tagovailoa heading into the season as the Dolphins are trying to makes the postseason after just barely missing the playoffs last year. It’s only practice and not a real game, but Tua looks comfortable and has command of the new offense. He also seems to have developed quick chemistry with Albert Wilson, who is also lighting up training camp.

Brian Flores: I think Tua Tagovailoa has gotten off to a good start - ProFootballTalk

It sounds like so far, so good for Tua Tagovailoa‘s 2021 training camp.

Dolphins Offense

Dolphins activate DeVante Parker, sign two tight ends - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins are set to get wide receiver DeVante Parker on the practice field.

Dolphins Secondary

Brian Flores thinks Xavien Howard talks are moving in right direction - ProFootballTalk

Xavien Howard‘s return to the practice field was a brief one, but there was more positive news about the cornerback during Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ press conference on Monday.

