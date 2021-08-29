The Splash Zone 8/29/21: Final Preseason Game Against The Bengals

The last time these two teams met, Brian Flores almost took on the entire Bengals sideline after two cheap hits on Jakeem Grant. This game is going to be all about the backups and fringe starters for the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa will not be playing and starters that have solidified their spots won’t be playing. There’s a couple of roster spots left up for grabs, so players will have to make the most of their playing time to show the coaching staff they belong on this team.

Dolphins vs. Bengals: Team prepares for final preseason game | Miami Herald

Which Miami Dolphins players have the most to gain in the final preseason game on Sunday? A look at Jaelan Phillips, Hunter Long and others.

Miami Dolphins News 8/27/21: Tua Tagovailoa And Most Starters Won’t Play Vs Bengals - The Phinsider

Your Ultimate Guide to Drafting Miami Dolphins in Fantasy Football - The Phinsider

Fantasy Football drafts will be taking place all over the country this weekend, and for Dolphins fans, this year represents an opportunity that hasn’t been available to our fan-base in quite a...

Miami Dolphins training camp 2021: Twitter updates from Friday’s practice - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are headed back to the practice field for the final time of their 2021 training camp period. Today’s practice was originally open to the public, but the team cancelled that...

Dolphins at Bengals 2021 Preseason Week 3: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule - The Phinsider

The final preseason game of 2021 for the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals is coming on Sunday afternoon. The two teams are approaching this game differently, with the Bengals expected to play...

Dolphins trade for Greg Mancz from Ravens - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins acquired veteran offensive lineman Greg Mancz from the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The move comes ahead of Tuesday’s roster deadline,...