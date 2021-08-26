The Splash Zone 8/26/21: Updating Dolphins Roster Battles

Next week (Tuesday), the Dolphins are going to have to trim down their roster to 53. The team mainly has some depth battles going on but there are a couple starting spots still being decided, mainly on the offensive line. The Dolphins have been shuffling the o-line all preseason, trying to find that right combination

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Updating the Miami Dolphins Roster Battles - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins are now less than a week away from having to determine their initial 53-man roster for 2021

Dolphins Offensive Line

Former Brazilian judo star finally plays, hopes to stick with Dolphins | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins guard Durval Queiroz Neto, a former judo star in Brazil, continues efforts to make the Miami Dolphins. He played in his first game Saturday.

Dolphins Preseason

Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp: August 25 Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Highlights, lowlights and anecdotes from the Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

