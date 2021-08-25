The Splash Zone 8/25/21: Dolphins Trim Down Roster To 80

The Dolphins needed to get their roster down to 80 players by 4 p.m. ET yesterday. The Dolphins released offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and wide receiver Isaiah Ford and don’t be surprised if you see Ford again because he always manages to find his way back to Miami. The team also waived wide receiver Robert Foster with an injured listing. Foster was a long shot to make the roster as the receiver room is just so crowded. Finally the team placed Lynn Bowden Jr on injured reserve, ending his season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and wide receiver Isaiah Ford, waived/injured wide receiver Robert Foster and placed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve.

Dolphins Preseason

Three Takeaways Miami Dolphins Atlanta Falcons Preseason Week 2 2021

Travis takes a look at the three biggest takeaways from the Miami Dolphins lone exhibition home game of 2021

Live Miami Dolphins practice blog. And Brian Flores addresses injured receivers, more

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Will Fuller are moving closer to returning fully and all would participate in Tuesday’s walkthrough.

