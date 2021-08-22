The Splash Zone 8/22/21: Dolphins Defeat Falcons 37 - 17

The Dolphins came away victorious yesterday as they trounced the Falcons in preseason game #2. Tua Tagovailoa looked sharp on offense while Myles Gaskin was out to prove he is RB1 on this football team. Defensively, Sam Eguavoen had a great night and only helped his cause on making the final roster.
You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.
Dolphins Blow Up The Scoreboard In 37-17 Win Over Falcons – CBS Miami
In the words of Miami Dolphins legend and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, the Miami Dolphins "blew up the scoreboard" in the its 37-17 victory over the Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.
Falcons at Dolphins
Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons: Complete Highlights and Lowlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More
Breaking down the plays and moments that stood out in the Dolphins preseason game against Atlanta
Miami Dolphins roster bubble: Who helped their cause in Week 2?
Miami Dolphins roster bubble: Who helped their cause in Week 1?
Dolphins Quarterbacks
NFL: Tua Tagovailoa has a nice preseason outing for Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa seems to be making strides.
Phinsider News You May Have Missed
Miami Dolphins News 8/21/21: Falcons/Dolphins, Preseason Game 2 - The Phinsider
Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.
Falcons at Dolphins 2021 2021 Preseason Week 2: What to watch for Miami - The Phinsider
The Dolphins host the Falcons in a preseason contest on Saturday. What position groups need to be watched for Miami?
Dolphins place LB Kylan Johnson on COVID-19 list - The Phinsider
The Miami Dolphins announced on Saturday they have placed linebacker Kylan Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move keeps Johnson away from the team until he is medically cleared of not...
Falcons at Dolphins 2021 preseason week 2: Miami ‘inactive’ players announced - The Phinsider
The Miami Dolphins have announced 13 players who are not expected to play in tonight’s Preseason Week 2 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. While the team is not required to release a list of...
Loading comments...