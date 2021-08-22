The Splash Zone 8/22/21: Dolphins Defeat Falcons 37 - 17

The Dolphins came away victorious yesterday as they trounced the Falcons in preseason game #2. Tua Tagovailoa looked sharp on offense while Myles Gaskin was out to prove he is RB1 on this football team. Defensively, Sam Eguavoen had a great night and only helped his cause on making the final roster.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

In the words of Miami Dolphins legend and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, the Miami Dolphins "blew up the scoreboard" in the its 37-17 victory over the Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.

Breaking down the plays and moments that stood out in the Dolphins preseason game against Atlanta

Tua Tagovailoa seems to be making strides.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Dolphins host the Falcons in a preseason contest on Saturday. What position groups need to be watched for Miami?

The Miami Dolphins announced on Saturday they have placed linebacker Kylan Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move keeps Johnson away from the team until he is medically cleared of not...

The Miami Dolphins have announced 13 players who are not expected to play in tonight’s Preseason Week 2 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. While the team is not required to release a list of...