The Splash Zone 8/21/21: Falcons/Dolphins, Preseason Game 2

The Dolphins and Falcons are going to be facing off today at Hard Rock Stadium. The Falcons traveled down early to get some joint practices during the week. The Dolphins offensive line was under some heavy scrutiny during the week as the unit struggled last Saturday in both run and pass protection. Is there anything specific you’ll be watching for?

5 things to watch in Dolphins' preseason game vs. Falcons

5 things to watch in the Dolphins’ preseason game vs. Falcons, including Tua Tagovailoa’s play and the progression of the offensive line.

Dolphins activate Sam Eguavoen off COVID-19 list

The Dolphins have gained some depth back at linebacker.

Xavien Howard focused on "knocking some rust off" against Falcons this weekend

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard didn’t hit the ground running at training camp this summer as he didn’t do much work while trying to get a revised contract or a trade to a team that would give him one.

An update on several injured Miami Dolphins and where they stand

Injury updates on several Miami Dolphins who have been sidelined. And notes on the offensive line, a player who has been great all camp and backup cornerback

Miami Dolphins News 8/20/21: Preston Williams And Elandon Roberts Return

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

ESPN | Miami Dolphins' wide receiver Lynn Bowden suffered a 'strained hamstring' at yesterday's joint practice

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins second-year wide receiver suffered a strained hamstring during Thursday’s practice vs the Atlanta Falcons