The Splash Zone 8/20/21: Preston Williams And Elandon Roberts Return

The Dolphins got back two key players from the PUP List yesterday as the team activated Preston Williams and Elandon Roberts. Roberts injured his knee December, resigned with the team over the offseason, and started out on the sidelines at minicamp. He should be a key factor in the teams run defense. Williams sustained a foot injury in the middle of the season and ended the year on injured reserve and has taken his time to get back healthy. The Dolphins seem set with Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, and Will Fuller as their top three, along with a surging Albert Wilson. Williams probably won’t see as much time as he was used to seeing.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Activate Roberts and Williams, Sign Harvey Clemons

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Preston Williams off the active/physically unable to perform list and signed linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores August 19 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins get Preston Williams back after 2020 foot injury | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams was activated off the PUP list and spoke to reporters for the first time since November. And notes from Dolphins-Falcons practices.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins' Xavien Howard expects to play vs. Falcons; Brian Flores giving Greg Little time to adjust - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard said he expects to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, and coach Brian Flores touched on the team's acquisition of third-year offensive tackle Greg Little this week in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/19/21: Observations From Practice With The Falcons - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Radio show notes: Miami searches for depth in the trenches; Dolphins begin practicing with Falcons - The Phinsider

Dolphins struggling with injury bug early in week.

Preston Williams and Elandon Roberts return to practice for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday - The Phinsider

Roberts and Williams were on the PUP list up until Wednesday.

Miami Dolphins training camp 2021: Twitter updates from second joint-practice with Falcons - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons are getting back on the practice field today for the second of their two joint practices this week. Both teams will have an off day on Friday before facing...