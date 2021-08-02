The Splash Zone 8/2/21: George Godsey Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Dolphins received some terrible news yesterday as co-offensive coordinator, George Godsey, tested positive for COVID-19. This also means that he was in close contact with the tight ends room and the Dolphins would have to make moves their too. Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, and Cethan Carter were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dolphins co-OC George Godsey tests positive for COVID-19 - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins will be without one of their key coaches for a stretch of training camp.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Dolphins place Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, Cethan Carter on COVID-19 list - ProFootballTalk

With Dolphins co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey testing positive for COVID-19, it stood to reason that some players likely were headed to the COVID-19 reserve list.

Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey tests postive for COVID-19 - The Phinsider

The Dolphins co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach is vaccinated.