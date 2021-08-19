The Splash Zone 8/19/21: Observations From Practice With The Falcons

The Dolphins and Falcons will be playing against each other on Saturday, so the two teams decided it would be fun to hold joint practices together. Tua Tagovailoa was without his top targets as DeVanter Parker, Will Fuller, and Albert Wilson did not practice but it appears Tua still had a rather solid day of practice despite the injuries at receiver. We also got to see Jaelen Phillips take some first team reps after missing some time due to injury.

Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp: August 18 Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Highlights, lowlights and anecdotes from the Dolphins practice

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Here's why Charlie Frye is the last voice in Miami Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa's helmet

Brian Flores doesn't want to reveal who is the primary Dolphins offensive play caller, but he did explain a few things

Dolphins Running Backs

Fantasy Football Alert: Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed

Fantasy Football Alert: Could Salvon Ahmed actually be the best Miami Dolphins running back?

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins put Sam Eguavoen on COVID-19 list - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins activated three tight ends from the COVID-19 reserve list recently and had no players on the list once they did, but that changed on Wednesday.

Dolphins Preseason

Tua Topics: Miami Dolphins quarterback tackles various issues - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tua Tagovailoa is grateful for the work he's getting in joint practices and unconcerned about his injured wide receivers missing time

