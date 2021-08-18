The Splash Zone 8/18/21: Dolphins Acquire Greg Little From The Panthers

The Dolphins have acquired some offensive line help when they traded for Greg Little from the Panthers. There were some rumors that the team was looking to add some help along the line and now that appears true. Little is a former second round pick who has appeared in 14 games with 6 starts and just haven’t lived up to expectations yet. Perhaps a change of scenery will help him live up to his potential.

Panthers trade OL Greg Little to Dolphins for 2022 seventh-round pick

After two seasons in Charlotte, Panthers OL Greg Little is getting a fresh start down in Miami.

Miami Dolphins Announce Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired T Greg Little from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. The team also waived/injured CB Jaytlin Askew, waived T Jonathan Hubbard, DT Jerome Johnson, G Tyler Marz, T Timon Parris, an

