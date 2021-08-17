The Splash Zone 8/17/21: Tua Tagovailoa’s Preseason Debut

I think something that got overlooked was the fact that not only did rookies make their preseason debuts, second year players also made theirs. Last year with all the COVID-19 stuff going on, there was no preseason. So Tua Tagovailoa made his preseason debut against the Bears and he just seemed like a different player. Perhaps it was the new offensive system in place or perhaps he is 100% healthy now and has a lot more confidence. Despite his interception, the Dolphins should be encouraged by what Tua displayed on the football field.

Why Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's Preseason Debut Was a Big Success - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tagovailoa made several big-time throws in the game against the Chicago Bears

Travis takes a look at the three biggest takeaways from the Miami Dolphins 2021 preseason opener in Chicago

Tackling various Miami Dolphins topics, including a realistic goal for the defense, what the running back rotation might look like, and much more

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The first preseason game is not something to which any fan should overreact. It is still early, the team is not truly game-planning for the contest, the play calls are basic, and the team is...

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday the signing of wide receiver Khalil McClain. The move comes as the team has an off day following their 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday. Miami returns...

It is that time of year again. While the NFL and the Miami Dolphins are what you see on the site every day - there is another battle that happens behind the scenes every year. That would be our The...

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns has sustained a wrist injury and require surgery, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He is expected to be sidelined for three months with the...