The Splash Zone 8/15/21: Dolphins Fall To Bears In Preseason Game #1

The Dolphins lost their first preseason game which means the team isn’t going to win a game this year. Joking aside, the Dolphins first team units on offense and defense looked pretty solid. Offensively, the team struggled to run the ball but Tua Tagovailoa looked pretty sharp besides his one interception. The first team defense did not make things easy though and picked up where they left off from last season. The Dolphins will be heading back home to take on the Falcons next Saturday.

Tua Tagovailoa and the first-team defense stood out in the game at Chicago

The Dolphins dropped their preseason opener after first leading 13-0

The Dolphins had their share of notable moments during their 20-13 preseason loss at Chicago

After a strong first half at Chicago, the Miami Dolphins came up short in their 2021 preseason opener by a score of 20-13 against the Bears at Soldier Field.

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears kicked off their preseason today with a week one contest. The game featured starters for both teams making brief cameos, before giving way to the depth players...