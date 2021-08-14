The Splash Zone 8/14/21: Dolphins And Bears To Face Off

The Dolphins play some football today!!! It feels like it’s been forever since the Dolphins got smacked down by the Bills back in January, but football is finally back and I’m sure everyone is excited. The Dolphins will be playing against the Bears after both teams practiced together during the week. Tua Tagovailoa may be the starter at quarterback, but he should see a fair amount of time as he and the new offense adjust to the new system in place.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tua Tagovailoa of Miami Dolphins will play in preseason, unlike Justin Herbert

It doesn't matter what other teams choose to do. The Dolphins see great value in the preseason reps for Tua Tagovailoa and teammates

Dolphins at Bears

Ten story lines to monitor in Miami Dolphins’ preseason opener | Miami Herald

Some story lines to monitor in the Miami Dolphins’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins rookie safety Jevon Holland wowing coaches in camp

Dolphins rookie safety Jevon Holland has impressed coaches during training camp, making three interceptions. "He's a hard-working kid," coach Brian Flores said. "It's showing up a little bit on the practice field."

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/13/21: Notes From Practice #2 With The Bears - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins at Bears 2021 preseason game one: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears are preparing to kick off their 2021 preseason schedule with a Saturday afternoon matchup. The two teams practiced together on Wednesday and Thursday of this...