The Splash Zone 8/13/21: Notes From Practice #2 With The Bears

The Dolphins and the Bears held their second joint practice together and thankfully there have been no major injuries so far. Tua Tagovailoa had another great day of practice and is having himself a pretty good training camp. The second year quarterback is out to prove his doubters wrong after an up and down rookie season. Justin Fields seemed to have a good practice too, which should have Bear fans excited. Just one more day until we can finally watch some Dolphins football!

Highlights, lowlights and anecdotes from the Dolphins joint practice with the Chicago Bears

Miami Dolphins hopes in 2021 depend hugely on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being appreciably better in his second NFL season. It will be just a peek, but Saturday will provide the first chance to see that.

A look at the changes that the Miami Dolphins made to their linebacker room and the edge position this offseason and how the new players are performing.

Everyone knows Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. But did you know Justin Coleman is Miami's projected third starting cornerback?

Kickoff is Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago at 1 p.m.

