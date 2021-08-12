The Splash Zone 8/12/21: Notes From Dolphins/Bears Joint Practice

The Dolphins held their first joint practice with the Bears yesterday but the weather did not cooperate. A thunderstorm rolled through and forced everyone inside and we didn’t get to hear much until practice was over. The Dolphins and Bears will face off on Saturday for their first preseason games at 1 p.m. ET.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Holland with another interception, while Eichenberg struggles in practice | Miami Herald

Highlights from Wednesday’s joint practice between the Dolphins and Bears in suburban Chicago. And Tua Tagovailoa discusses where he stands following Miami Dolphins-Chicago Bears joint practices.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

How Dolphins rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle separates himself from the competition

Dolphins rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle has the speed, elusiveness, and separation ability to make a huge impact on his NFL offense in 2021.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Report: TE Hunter Long’s injury not believed to be season-ending

Dolphins Training Camp

Dolphins get key player back for joint Bears practices. And NFL rule helps Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that tight end Hunter Long, who was carted off the field during Sunday’s practice, traveled with the team and is day to day.

Miami Dolphins Chicago Practice Wednesday Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Highlights, lowlights and anecdotes from the Dolphins joint practice with the Chicago Bears

Miami Dolphins News 8/11/21: Dolphins Activate Mike Gesicki - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins training camp 2021: Joint practice with Bears Twitter stream - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are participating in the first of two joint practices with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday ahead of the two teams facing off in Saturday’s preseason game. Thursday will also...

How On Earth Do The Dolphins Still Need A Right Tackle? - The Phinsider

As bad as it sounds to say it, one of my favorite things about an online sports site is the way we so superbly squirm when faced with the reality that our favorite team has displayed a stunning...

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins starters to play in preseason game at Chicago Bears - The Phinsider

The NFL modified the schedule for the 2021 season, essentially turning a preseason game into a regular season contest, giving each team 17 games during the regular season. That move, though,...