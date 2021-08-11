The Splash Zone 8/11/21: Dolphins Activate Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki is officially off the COVID-19 reserve list and can resume practicing with his teammates. The Dolphins are traveling to joint practice with the Bears this week to prepare for their upcoming game on Saturday. It’s unclear yet if Gesicki will get any playing time since he hasn’t practiced much, but we really don’t need to see the athletic tight end in that much action. We already know what he’s capable of but it wouldn’t hurt to build a little more chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins activate Mike Gesicki - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins had three tight ends on the COVID-19 reserve list at one point in training camp, but they’ve returned them all to the active roster.

Dolphins Training Camp

Keen insight offered on Dolphins’ first four picks: Waddle, Phillips, Holland, Eichenberg

One is injured, one recently changed positions, one walks with what some see as a limp and another is still learning communication skills for a position that demands it.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/10/21: Are Dolphins Looking For Some O-Line Help? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ WR Jaylen Waddle Shines While Ja’Marr Chase Falls Behind - The Phinsider

It’s early. Preseason games – outside of the Hall of Fame Game – have not even begun to kickoff. However, if you place any stock in training camp reports, Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver,...

Miami Dolphins training camp 2021 report: Mike Gesicki activated from COVID-19 list - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday the activation of tight end Mike Gesicki from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Gesicki returning to the team clears the COVID-19 list for the Dolphins after...