The Splash Zone 7/31/21: Notes From Dolphins Training Camp Practice

The Dolphins held their third practice of training camp yesterday and even with injuries to Will Fuller and DeVante Parker, Tua Tagaovailoa seems to be fairing well. Jaylen Waddles is impressing with his speed and the ability to make some tough catches and is even seeing some time as a returner. Xavien Howard missed practice with an undisclosed injury and is still a tad upset about not getting paid. But with Howard out, it gives Noah Igbinoghene a ton of starter reps.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Training Camp Day 4: Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Highlights and anecdotes from the Dolphins practice

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins’ Jackson, Eichenberg hope to anchor Miami’s line for a while | Miami Herald

A look at Miami Dolphins second-year left tackle Austin Jackson and rookie Liam Eichenberg, who’s trying to win the right tackle job.

Dolphins Secondary

Xavien Howard dragged Byron Jones into his his contract issue with the Dolphins

Byron Jones says Xavien Howard is "my boy" and he has no issue with Howard's recent remarks

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard has undisclosed injury, does not practice

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who has requested a trade via Instagram, did not practice Friday because of an undisclosed injury.

