The Splash Zone 7/30/21: Notes From Day 2 Of Dolphins Training Camp

The Dolphins held their second day of training camp yesterday and the biggest news of the day was Xavien Howard missing practice with an injury. We’re still not sure if Howard is even going to be on the team when the regular season begins but with him sitting for the day, it gave observers a chance to see what the defense would look like with Howard on the field. This gives players like Noah Igbinoghene and Nik Needham a chance to step up and get more practice with the starters.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Xavien Howard injured, misses practice at Dolphins camp | Miami Herald

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard missed the second day of Dolphins training camp while nursing an undisclosed injury.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins Camp 2021: Brian Flores Day 3 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The head coach touched on various topics before his team headed out to practice

Dolphins Secondary

Xavien Howard leaves Dolphins practice with "minor injury" - ProFootballTalk

Cornerback Xavien Howard wants out of Miami, but for now he’s just out of Dolphins practice.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 7/29/21: Teams Inquiring About Trade For Xavien Howard - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Herald: Miami Dolphins’ D.J. Fluker out until ‘some point in August’ - The Phinsider

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting D.J. Fluker will miss some time due to an injury that surfaced recently. Will he return in time to make the 53-man roster?

Miami Dolphins training camp day three Twitter stream - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins get back on the practice field today, the second day of their 2021 training camp. Practice is scheduled to start at 10:30 ET today. Throughout the day, there will be plenty of...

Will Fuller misses Dolphins training camp practice with injury - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins headed out to practice for the second time in their 2021 training camp on Thursday, but they did it without a key veteran. Wide receiver Will Fuller did not join the team with an...

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard leaves practice with ‘minor injury’; returns as observer - The Phinsider

Every day, it seems like there’s a new twist and turns in the Miami Dolphins' ongoing contract dispute with All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard.

Dolphins place D.J. Fluker on injured reserve; sign Ross Reynolds - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have placed free agent signee D.J. Fluker on injured reserve, per the team. According the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Fluker sustained an offseason knee injury that required...

PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Wide Receivers Poll! - The Phinsider

So tonight, following the nominations post for wide receivers we now have the poll post for the same. We wound up with a total of ten nominations, including one that was not on our original list....