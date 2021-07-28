The Splash Zone 7/28/21: Dolphins Begin Training Camp

Yesterday, Dolphin players showed up for training camp and everyone was accounted for. Yep, you read that right. EVERYONE. We weren’t sure if Xavien Howard was going to be participating due to him wanting a new contract. But the All-Pro cornerback showed up and won’t have to pay any fines for missing training camp practices. In other news, on the other side of the ball, Preston Williams will begin camp on the PUP list. Williams ended the 2020 season on injured reserve with a foot injury and just isn’t ready for football action at the moment.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins Training Camp

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

