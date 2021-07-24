The Splash Zone 7/24/21: Dolphins Sign Shaquem Griffin & Cre’Von LeBlanc

The Dolphins added Shaquem Griffin and Cre’Von LeBlanc yesterday, right before training camp begins for the team. Griffin was mainly a special teams player in Seattle but is looking to move to a pass rusher role on defense. LeBlanc joins a crowded secondary but could provide some valuable depth in the defensive backs room.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Sign Shaquem Griffin and Cre'Von LeBlanc

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc. The team waived defensive end Nick Coe and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Preview Cornerbacks

Training camp is just two weeks away. We continue our comprehensive roster preview with the cornerbacks

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/23/21: Stephen Ross Hopes Dolphins Hoist Lombardi Trophy Soon - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins hosting ex-Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin for visit - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is never done churning the roster, and the week before training camp is no different in that regard. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are...

Miami Dolphins sign free agent cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc to one-year deal - The Phinsider

Earlier today, the Miami Dolphins agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin. Griffin, 26, brings versatility, depth, and most importantly, competition to a defensive unit...

Dolphins 2021 roster breakdown: Wide receivers - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins report for training camp next week. We are nearing the end of the offseason and getting ready to move fully into the 2021 campaign. The Dolphins currently have 91 players on the...

Dolpins sign Shaquem Griffin to one-year contract - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have signed free agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin to a one-year contract, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The move comes after reports earlier in the day the team was...