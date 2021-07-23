The Splash Zone 7/23/21: Stephen Ross Hopes Dolphins Hoist Lombardi Trophy Soon

The Dolphins unveiled their new practice facility during the week and Stephen Ross was there all smiles. The Dolphins haven’t been very successful since Ross took over ownership in 2009 but he is hoping with the addition of the new practice facility it won’t be long before he sees his team holding that Lombardi Trophy. It’s not farfetched to think that within the next couple of years the Dolphins could be super bowl contenders. They’re on the upswing right now but it’s up to the coaches and players to keep that arrow pointing up.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Inside the Miami Dolphins' $135M practice facility: Players' lounge, palm trees and a slide - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Coming off a 10-6 season, the Dolphins are no longer viewed as a rebuilding team, and this facility provides the resources to contend.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins Camp Countdown: Tight Ends - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down every position on the Miami Dolphins roster heading into training camp

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Preview Edge Defenders

Training camp is just two weeks away. We continue our comprehensive roster preview with the defensive ends and outside linebackers

Dolphins Secondary

Exploring the Xavien Howard Situation with the Miami Dolphins From All Angles - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down why the Dolphins would even consider trading the All-Pro cornerback, how the situation could be resolved and a former agent's take

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/22/21: State Of The Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL warns teams COVID-19 cancellations could mean forfeits, impact playoff standings - The Phinsider

The NFL on Thursday released a memo to all 32 teams laying out expectations for the 2021 season while still battling the coronavirus. The league is coming out strong to try to entice more players...

PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Linebackers Poll! - The Phinsider

So tonight, following the nominations post for linebackers we now have the poll post for the same. Unlike with the cornerbacks, where it was a unanimous selection with Sam Maddison and Patrick...