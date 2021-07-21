The Splash Zone 7/21/21: Previewing Dolphins Offensive Line

The Dolphins had a young offensive line last year and it’s still going to be a young line heading forward. Last season, three rookies were starting which is actually a pretty cool feat. Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, and Solomon Kindley held their own in the first year but improvement is going to be needed. Another rookie could be added to the starting unit if Liam Eichenberg can win the starting right tackle spot during the preseason and if not, Jesse Davis can slide right in. Matt Skura will be the old man in the middle (he’s only 28) of the line and hopefully fixed his snapping issues that led to his benching in Baltimore last season.

Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Preview Offensive Line

Training camp is just two weeks away. We continue our comprehensive roster preview with the offensive line

Former Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick says he stopped taking reps in practice to help Tua Tagovailoa, Reid Sinnett - ProFootballTalk

When the Miami Dolphins made their change at quarterback last seasons to give Tua Tagovailoa the reins coming out of their bye last October, Ryan Fitzpatrick totally took a backseat in hopes of bolstering the team’s rookie starter.

7 Days until the start of Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp | Who is the best Dolphins player to ever wear the #7? - The Phinsider

One. More. Week!

Miami Dolphins News 7/20/21: Bears-Dolphins Game To Be Televised Nationally - The Phinsider

