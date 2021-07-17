The Splash Zone 7/17/21: The Return Of Isaiah Ford

They just can’t get rid of him, he just keeps finding his way back. Isaiah Ford is back in Miami after the Dolphins chose to not tender him this offseason. Last season he was traded to the Patriots right before the trade deadline, but did not appear in any games for them. The Patriots then waived him and he found his way back to the Dolphins practice squad. He’ll provide some depth during the preseason but with the depth at receiver, don’t expect to see him stick around on the 53 man roster heading into the regular season.

Dolphins sign Isaiah Ford, waive Brian Cole and Tyler Gauthier - ProFootballTalk

With training camp coming up in a couple of weeks, Miami has made a few Friday roster moves.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Preview Tight Ends

Training camp is just two weeks away. We continue our comprehensive roster preview with the tight ends.

Miami Dolphins News 7/16/21: Previewing Dolphins Wide Receivers - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Sean McVay, coach of the Rams, tips cap to Dolphins for successful trick play - The Phinsider

In need of two points? Ask the Dolphins.

We Can Now Safely Say Goodbye To Xavien Howard - The Phinsider

At least there is no longer any mystery or suspense about star cornerback Xavien Howard’s intentions. What started out as a relatively minor spat with Dolphins management has turned into a...

Miami Dolphins sign wide receiver Isaiah Ford, waive safety Brian Cole and center Tyler Gauthier - The Phinsider

Guess who’s back, back again. Ford is back, tell a friend! Guess who’s back, guess who’s back? Guess who’s back, guess who’s back?

Ted Ginn Jr. retires after 14-year career - The Phinsider

With the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected a receiver who would never have a chance to succeed in South Florida. When Ted Ginn, Jr.’s name was announced,...