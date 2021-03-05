The Splash Zone 3/5/21: Taking A Look At The Dolphins Linebackers

Kyle Van Noy is on his way out after signing a 4 year deal last year. The move came as a shock as Van Noy was solid on defense and brought leadership to a young defensive unit. There have been some thoughts during the offseason that the team would look to upgrade at linebacker and with Van Noy out of here, that seems pretty likely now. Jerome Baker had a very good 2020 season while Andrew Van Ginkle made the most of every opportunity and should see plenty of playing time heading forward now. Whether through free agency or the draft, the Dolphins must have some plan for the unit heading forward.

Examining the Miami Dolphins' linebackers and their futures

A look at the Miami Dolphins' linebackers, how they played, their contract status and their futures.

