The Splash Zone 3/4/21: Will Dolphins Look To Upgrade At Center?

The Dolphins signed Ted Karras to a one year deal last offseason and the team is hoping their starting center returns. But if that plan falls through, the Dolphins could look to add a top free agent or draft a rookie. Corey Linsley is probably the biggest name on the free agency list, but the Dolphins would have to pay for him to get him on the team. I think it’s more likely that the o-line will be having a rookie snap the ball next season.

Free agency 2021: Will Dolphins retain Karras or shop for new center?

The Dolphins were pleased with center Ted Karras in 2020, but if the sides are unable to come to terms, Miami would have a hole to fill for 2021.

