The Splash Zone 3/3/21: Dolphins To Release or Trade Kyle Van Noy

In a very surprising move, the Miami Dolphins will be moving on from Kyle Van Noy. The linebacker signed a 4 year deal last season and was a leader for the Dolphins young defense. Van Noy will be released unless the team can get some sort of compensation for him via a trade. Be interesting to find out what the Dolphins have in store for their linebacker unit when free agency and the draft come around.

Kyle Van Noy 'surprised' as Miami Dolphins plan to move on after signing him to 4-year deal in 2020

Kyle Van Noy said Tuesday he was "surprised and disappointed" after being informed by the Dolphins that they plan to cut him after just one season with the team.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Davon Godchaux return to Miami may not work economically - ProFootballTalk

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux‘s 2020 season came to an early end due to a torn biceps and the injury might have also opened the door to his departure from the team this offseason.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins free-agency overview: Backup QB, speedy WR are top priorities - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with depth behind him and adding playmakers on the outside are key focal points for this offseason.

