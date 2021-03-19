The Splash Zone 3/19/21: Dolphins Finally Make A Big Splash

The Dolphins have added their newest center to the roster as the team signed Matt Skura yesterday. Back in 2019, Skura was considered one of the best centers in the NFL before tearing his ACL, PCL, and MCL in his knee. He suffered the injury in week 12 and made a surprisingly fast recovery to be the Ravens starting center in 2020. Skura ended up being benched in November after some poor snaps. The hope should be that Skura can get back to his 2019 play, but we should still expect the Dolphins to draft a center in next months draft.

The team also added one of the bigger names on the wide receiver market. Will Fuller will be providing the offense with plenty of speed next season, which is something the unit was lacking. He’s currently serving a 6 game suspension which will be over with after week 1, meaning he can play in week 2.

