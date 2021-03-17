The Splash Zone 3/17/21: Dolphins Sign Jacoby Brissett, Malcolm Brown

The Dolphins were a tad quiet again on Tuesday, but they did sign their new backup quarterback. With Ryan Fitzpatrick heading to Washington, the Dolphins had to find a veteran to sit behind Tua Tagovailoa as the team settled on Jacoby Brissett. Brissett was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Patriots, so there is a little connection between him and Brian Flores. He was traded a year later to the Colts where he remained until recently.

The team also added Malcolm Brown to the running back room. Perhaps he’ll provide that bruiser back the Dolphins thought they were getting with Jordan Howard. Brown will provide a nice veteran presence in the running back room but we should all still expect a rookie running back being the starter next season.

