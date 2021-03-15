The Splash Zone 3/15/21: Dolphins Trade Shaq Lawson For Benardrick McKinney

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans finally made a trade this offseason, but it was one we didn’t expect. The teams basically swapped defensive players as the Texans sent Benardrick McKinney for Shaq Lawson along with a swap of late round picks. McKinney is a tackling machine recording more than 100 tackles in 3 of his 6 years in the league. The Dolphins were in need of a linebacker after the surprising release of Kyle Van Noy and the Texans needed some pass rush help. On the surface, it’s a win-win for both teams.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Houston Texans to trade LB Benardrick McKinney to Miami Dolphins for LB Shaq Lawson, sources say

The Houston Texans are trading linebacker Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins for linebacker Shaq Lawson, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins should have plenty of trade suitors after Trey Lance’s impressive Pro Day - The Phinsider

North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance took to the field earlier today to showcase his skills in front of NFL coaches and evaluators at his Pro Day. Lance did not disappoint and left those in...

Phinsider Question Of The Day 03/13/2021 - The Phinsider

As free agency and the draft inch ever closer, the number of rumors around the NFL grows and multiplies in spades, especially when it comes to our very own Miami Dolphins this year. It seems as if...

Quarterback Arms Race Will Supercharge Dolphins’ Draft - The Phinsider

When the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts traded for Matt Stafford and Carson Wentz, respectively, it sent an early signal that this offseason, perhaps more than ever, NFL teams will be more...

Miami Dolphins News 3/13/21: Are More Ex-Patriots On The Way? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

BREAKING: The Miami Dolphins are Trading Shaq Lawson to the Houston Texans for LB Benardrick McKinney - The Phinsider

If you’re like me when you saw the first line of whatever alert you got of this trade being announced, your heart skipped an infinity amount of beats when you saw that the Miami Dolphins were...

Aaron Jones re-signs with Packers changing Dolphins potential free agency plans - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins saw a potential top-end free agent target get pulled off the market on Sunday when news broke that the Green Bay Packers had re-signed running back Aaron Jones to a four-year,...

Dolphins free agents 2021: No restricted free agent tender for Isaiah Ford - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins used a seventh-round draft pick in 2017 on wide receiver Isaiah Ford. Since that selection, Ford has been on injured reserved, spent time on the practice squad, been promoted to...