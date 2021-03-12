The Splash Zone 3/12/21: Brian Flores Meets With Media

Brian Flores graced the media with his presence via Zoom yesterday to discuss a variety of topics. Flores announced a couple of coaching staff changes which included Danny Crossman getting the assistant head coach title along with Eric Studesville and George Godsey being named co-offensive coordinators. Flores is also pretty excited for the jump he expects Tua Tagovailoa to take in year two with the team and didn’t rule out bringing Ryan Fitzpatrick back.

Miami Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Changes

Brian Flores

Brian Flores: I'm excited to work with Tua Tagovailoa - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had an up-and-down rookie season — one that looks a lot worse when compared directly to offensive rookie of the year Justin Herbert.

Brian Flores would love to have Ryan Fitzpatrick back in Miami - ProFootballTalk

When the Dolphins benched quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for Tua Tagovailoa last season, it was widely assumed that Fitzpatrick would be leaving in free agency this offseason. But Dolphins coach Brian Flores says that’s not necessarily the case.

Dolphins Running Backs

Oddsmakers see Aaron Jones most likely landing in Miami - ProFootballTalk

The Packers didn’t apply the franchise tag to running back Aaron Jones. The Packers still want to sign him, but to do so they’ll have to successfully persuade him to not sign with another team.

