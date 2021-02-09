The Splash Zone 2/9/21: Zach Thomas’s Time Will Come

It’s only a matter of time before Zach Thomas gets inducted into the Hall of Fame. This past weekend left plenty of Dolphin fans upset as Thomas missed making the final cut for the second straight year. Plenty of his peers have voiced their support for him as Jason Taylor and Kevin Mawae have voiced their thoughts. Thomas will get there one day, the waiting is the hard part.

Habib: Hall didn't 'rob' Dolphins' Zach Thomas. His time will come.

Yes, it would have been wonderful to see Zach Thomas make the Hall of Fame this year. By having to wait a bit longer, he joins an illustrious list.

