The Splash Zone 2/7/21: Dolphins Go Awardless At NFL Honors

It was actually nice to see numerous Dolphins up for some end of the honors, but it was a tad sad to see none of them get the recognition they deserve. Brian Flores was a finalist for Coach of the Year, but lost out to Kevin Stefanski who did a marvelous job with the Cleveland Browns this year. Xavien Howard missing out on the Defensive Player of the Year left a sour taste in my mouth though. Aaron Donald is having a Hall of Fame career, but Howard did something that hasn’t been done in 13 seasons when he recorded double digit interceptions. So how can any Dolphin have a better chance at winning an award? Make the postseason, it’s quite simple.

Also Zach Thomas has been snubbed for the Hall of Fame for the second straight year. I say we riot!

Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores, Xavien Howard miss out on NFL’s biggest year-end awards

Xavien Howard had one of the best seasons by any Dolphins defender ever.

But he didn’t have the best season of any NFL defender in 2020.

