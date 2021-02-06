The Splash Zone 2/6/21: How Is The Co-Offensive Coordinator Plan Going To Work?

Brian Flores surprised everyone when he named Eric Studesville and George Godsey as co-offensive coordinators. Who’s going to call the plays? No one knows yet, but hopefully only one of them sticks with it and it doesn’t change on a weekly basis. But if there is one thing we’ve learned from Flores is that he is very unorthodox in his coaching ways.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

How a co-offensive coordinator plan impacts Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

While we don't know yet who will call plays, we can dig into some of the reasons Eric Studesville and George Godsey will run Miami's offense.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick advises Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa to block out criticism, predicts big Year 2

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has heard the early offseason criticisms of Tua Tagovailoa but believes all signs point to him having a much better second season.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/5/21: Tua Tagovailoa Confident He’ll Be Dolphins Franchise QB - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Super Bowl LV: Mahomes vs Brady or Marino vs Montana as best quarterback matchup? - The Phinsider

This weekend’s Super Bowl LV features one of the premier quarterback matchups in the game’s history. Tom Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time NFL MVP,...

Miami Dolphins name OC Duo, DeVonta Smith AMA, and Super Bowl LV Predictions!—Phinsider Radio - The Phinsider

ICYMI this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio