The Splash Zone 2/5/21: Tua Tagovailoa Confident He’ll Be Dolphins Franchise QB

You have to feel bad for Tua Tagovailoa this week. He’s making his media rounds during Super Bowl week and is constantly being asked about his future with the Dolphins. But Tua is confident he can be this teams franchise quarterback and we all hope he can become that kind of talent. But if Tua is to succeed in Miami, the team is going to have to surround him with some talent on offense this offseason.

Tua Tagovailoa confident he's Dolphins' franchise QB, focusing on making 'jump' in Year 2

With the Dolphins' brass standing behind Tua Tagovailoa, the Alabama product has the reins in Miami moving forward. The key in Year 2 is growth.

Miami Dolphins need to raise Tua Tagovailoa’s confidence | Miami Herald

In a Super Bowl week promotional tour, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seemed unsure of his future with the team, suggesting he needs a confidence builder.

