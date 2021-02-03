The Splash Zone 2/3/21: Dolphins Finally Have Their Offensive Coordinators

Finally, Brian Flores has settled on his offensive coordinators. Yes, you read that right. COORDINATORS. Why have one when you can have two? Yesterday reports came out that the team would be promoting Eric Studesville and George Godsey to co-offensive coordinators. It will be interesting to see how these two handle play calling duties during the season. I don’t know what to expect, but it intrigues me.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

