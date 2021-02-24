The Splash Zone 2/24/21: Dolphins, Aaron Jones Have Mutual Interest

The Dolphins could be looking to add a Pro Bowl running back to their roster when free agency starts next month. Aaron Jones is expected to hit the market and would have interest in joining the Dolphins. The team also appears to have some interest in adding the veteran running back according to sources.

Running back is that one position where you could draft a cheaper option in the draft which is why some fans would love if the team drafted someone like Najee Harris. But Jones is a proven playmaker who has scored a combined 30 touchdowns that past two seasons. I don’t think the Dolphins could go wrong either way.

Miami Dolphins eyeing a Pro Bowl running back. What must happen for this to materialize

Green Bay Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has the Dolphins among teams he’s willing to consider. And the interest is mutual, according to a league source.

