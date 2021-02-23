The Splash Zone 2/23/21: Case Involving Xavien Howard Now ‘Closed Inactive’

Xavien Howard was a person of interest in a shooting case at an NFL agents home. Damarius Bilbo was Howard’s agent at the time of the incident until he was fired in October. There had been no leads or new evidence since the incident but could be reopened if anything new comes along.

Police: Case involving shooting at agent Damarius Bilbo's home is "closed inactive" - ProFootballTalk

A June 2020 incident involving a bullet being fired into agent Damarius Bilbo’s home in Dunwoody, Georgia that saw Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard named as a person on interest remains unsolved, but the case is no longer open.

Dolphins Offseason

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

