The Splash Zone 2/22/21: Xavien Howard On ‘Additional Names List’

Back in June 2020, Damarius Bilbo’s house was shot at. Bilbo is an NFL agent and at the time was the agent for Xavien Howard until he was fired by Howard in October. The case is still unsolved and Howard has declined to interview with Dunwoody, Georgia, police on several occasions. But Howard’s attorney has come out to defend him saying the cornerback had no involvement of the incident. An odd situation but hopefully it gets solved soon.

Xavien Howard’s attorney: Dolphins star cornerback not involved in shooting at former agent’s home - South Florida Sun Sentinel - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard’s name appears in the “additional names list” portion of police documents for an unsolved Atlanta-area shooting from last summer in which no one was hurt. Howard's attorney tells the Sun Sentinel that they have talked to police about the incident, and his client had nothing to do with it.

