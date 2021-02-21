The Splash Zone 2/21/21: Dolphins Expect To Be In Mix To Acquire Deshaun Watson

Each week we seem to have a new development between the Dolphins and Deshaun Watson. Since the season has ended, we’ve seen Brian Flores and Chris Grier say Tua Tagovailoa is going to be the Dolphins starting quarterback in 2021. But this was before all the Watson/Texans drama started. The Dolphins now expect to be in the mix for the star quarterback, but that doesn’t mean they’ll get him if the Texans decided they finally want to trade him. But there is a possibility that if the price works out, Watson could end up being a Dolphin down the road. But this would have to happen before the NFL draft as the Dolphins are not going to wait around and will use all those picks to instead get weapons for Tua.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins privately acknowledge Watson possibility. And running back news

From what we have been told, the Dolphins generally have been discreet in their comments with outsiders about Deshaun Watson, usually shrugging it off when asked about their interest in the disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/19/21: Potential Offensive Upgrades For The Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

No, the Miami Dolphins should NOT cut Albert Wilson - The Phinsider

In my opinion, of course.

Retain, tag, or let walk? - Mack Hollins - The Phinsider

It’s the 2021 offseason, and that means it’s time for speculation aplenty! Before the Miami Dolphins head brass sets its eyes on the 2021 NFL Draft, the front office must first navigate the...

Dolphins ‘expect to be in the mix’ for Deshaun Watson - The Phinsider

You had to know another Deshaun Watson article was coming soon, right? The speculation that the Miami Dolphins would make a run at Watson, the disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback, continues to...

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is Looking Swole - The Phinsider

Tua Tagovailoa, who is the current quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, just so happened to release some timely photos this morning of him grinding like a mad man.