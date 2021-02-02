The Splash Zone 2/2/21: Tua Tagovailoa Calls Rookie Season ‘Below Average’

We got to hear from Tua Tagovailoa for the first time since the Dolphins season ended. The rookie quarterback appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and answered a variety of questions. Tua stated that his rookie year was below average and he is going to have to prove to the Dolphins this year that he can be their franchise guy. Of course some Deshaun Watson questions were asked, but Tua simply stated he can only control what he can control.

