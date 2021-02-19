The Splash Zone 2/19/21: Potential Offensive Upgrades For The Dolphins

Expect the Dolphins to bring in plenty of help on the offensive side of the ball through free agency and the draft. The offensive unit as a whole just didn’t help out their rookie quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, last season which is why we are having this discussion. Perhaps they’ll splurge for one of the bigger names on the market like Chris Godwin or Aaron Jones. Maybe they’ll spend the 3rd overall pick on Ja’Marr Chase or DeVonta Smith. The speculation is fun with free agency just around the corner.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins' potential upgrades on offense: Chris Godwin, DeVonta Smith - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Whether through free agency or the draft, Miami plans to seek out playmakers to surround quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/18/21: Who Gets Paid Next? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2021 NFL Free Agency | A Deepish Dive on Why I want Curtis Samuel on the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

You can debate all you want on if this blog about me wanting Curtis Samuel on the Miami Dolphins is truly a deep dive or not. It might just be a quasi-deep dive. The fact remains, out of all the...

PHINSIDER RADIO SHOW NOTES: Sanders extension, J.J. Watt on the move and free agent options at receiver - The Phinsider

The Dolphins made the first move of the offseason, what is next?