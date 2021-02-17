The Splash Zone 2/17/21: Dolphins Give Jason Sanders 5 Year Extension

After his All-pro season in 2020, Jason Sanders was rewarded with a 5 year contract extension yesterday. Every time Sanders stepped out to kick a field goal this season, he was almost automatic as he only missed three of them all season long but did not miss any extra points. He also set a Dolphins franchise record by connecting on 92.3% of his field goals. Sanders has developed into one of the best kickers in the league now and we should all thank Darren Rizzi for his parting gift after he chose Sanders in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

Miami Dolphins sign K Jason Sanders to five-year extension | Miami Herald

