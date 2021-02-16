The Splash Zone 2/16/21: Where Does Tua Stand After One Year?

Tua Tagovailoa had and up and down rookie season, where we wish he could have shown us a little more. We saw what Tua could do against the Cardinals when he went toe-to-toe with Kyler Murray and came away with the win. But we saw plenty of lowlights too, which has left some fans uncertain. But with a better supporting cast around here, Tua should hopefully become a more consistent performer heading forward. Which is why this offseason should be focused on getting the young QB some weapons to throw to and perhaps some better protection on the offensive line.

The Top 2020 Rookie QBs: Where They Stand After Year One

Veteran quarterbacks have dominated the headlines in the early part of the 2021 NFL offseason, but about six months ago a lot of the talk centered on the three QBs taken among the first six picks of the 2020 NFL draft.

Dolphins Secondary

Nik Needham Year 2 Jump Inspired by Bond with Mother Shannon Needham

Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham's Year 2 jump and the special bond he shares with his mother Shannon

